Citigroup Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 600

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 610 to GBX 600 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 355 price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 480 to GBX 465 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 466.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.3%

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 437.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.54. The firm has a market cap of £19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

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