Citigroup Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $59.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the information services provider's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wix.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wix.com from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.45.

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Wix.com Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 320,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,989. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $190.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $823,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,204 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,754,680 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $338,184,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 11,894.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,529,474 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 3,500,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $602,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,962 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 578,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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