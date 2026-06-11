Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.12 and last traded at $133.60, with a volume of 15079891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.73.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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