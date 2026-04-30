Citigroup Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $114.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.64.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,999. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,361 shares of company stock worth $14,387,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting PPG Industries

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About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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