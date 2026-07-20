Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.70 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $23.25 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Citizens Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James D. Moll sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $744,723. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $69,815. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,632 shares of the bank's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 109.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,573 shares of the bank's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 58.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the bank's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZWI. Weiss Ratings lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

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