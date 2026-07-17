Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial Group posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS and revenue both beating Wall Street estimates and profit rising sharply year over year. Business Wire release

Citizens Financial Group posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS and revenue both beating Wall Street estimates and profit rising sharply year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said higher net interest income and fee income drove results, and it raised its NIM outlook, which could support earnings momentum going forward. Reuters article

The company said higher net interest income and fee income drove results, and it raised its NIM outlook, which could support earnings momentum going forward. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted the quarter benefited from private bank growth and strong expense discipline, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the stock. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts noted the quarter benefited from private bank growth and strong expense discipline, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup Financial Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns. TipRanks article

Citigroup Financial Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from analysts was supportive, including a higher price target from Cantor Fitzgerald and an overweight rating, which may be adding to the stock’s upside momentum.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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