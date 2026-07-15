Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "market perform" rating on the transportation company's stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.91.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,725,294,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after buying an additional 2,804,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $661,339,000 after buying an additional 461,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,323 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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