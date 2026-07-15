Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "market perform" rating on the transportation company's stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $268.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $157.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 10.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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