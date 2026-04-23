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Citizens Jmp Boosts Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $41.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sutro Biopharma logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Citizens Jmp raised its price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and maintained a "market outperform" rating, implying roughly a 16.1% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus shows an average target of $39.63 with ratings skewed positive (1 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 1 Hold, 2 Sell), giving Sutro an overall "Moderate Buy" outlook.
  • Sutro traded at $35.33 with a market cap of about $585.2 million, a 12‑month range of $6.74–$36.00, and a negative PE as a loss-making, clinical‑stage biotech.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

STRO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,069. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company's stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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