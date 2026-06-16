Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market underperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.98% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.21.

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Domo Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Domo has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,187,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,677,628.14. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,484. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPD Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 4,613,726 shares of the company's stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 990,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,975,558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,558 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock worth $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,884 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,762 shares of the company's stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 496,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,753 shares of the company's stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 325,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Domo

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About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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