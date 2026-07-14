Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.13.

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eBay Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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