Citizens Jmp Reiterates "Market Outperform" Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the ride-sharing company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company's previous close.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 2,054,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795,770. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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