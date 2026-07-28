City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Javier Reyes Purchases 83 Shares

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) Director Javier Reyes acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.55 per share, with a total value of $11,167.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $318,614.40. This represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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City Trading Up 0.6%

CHCO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 79,309 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,856. City Holding Company has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. City had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 32.58%. Research analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. City's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Trending Headlines about City

Here are the key news stories impacting City this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,166 shares of the bank's stock valued at $78,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,455 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,344 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,447 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of City by 136.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,803 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of City from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

About City

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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