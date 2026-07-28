City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Robert Fisher Buys 156 Shares of Stock

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) Director Robert Fisher acquired 156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.55 per share, with a total value of $20,989.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,066.85. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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City Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.71. 78,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. City Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. City had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 32.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded City from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on City

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 246 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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