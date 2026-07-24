Civista Bancshares' (CIVB) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the bank's stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.80.

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Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,607. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $600.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 111.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the bank's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the bank's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company's stock.

More Civista Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Civista Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Civista reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.69, topping estimates of $0.67, while net income rose to $14.3 million from $11.0 million a year ago, signaling stronger earnings momentum. Article Title

Civista reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.69, topping estimates of $0.67, while net income rose to $14.3 million from $11.0 million a year ago, signaling stronger earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated mid-single-digit loan growth is expected in 2026, which suggests ongoing balance-sheet expansion and revenue support as the company transitions to a new CEO next month. Article Title

Management indicated mid-single-digit loan growth is expected in 2026, which suggests ongoing balance-sheet expansion and revenue support as the company transitions to a new CEO next month. Positive Sentiment: Civista declared a consistent quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and supporting the stock’s appeal to income investors. Article Title

Civista declared a consistent quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and supporting the stock’s appeal to income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below analyst expectations at $47.6 million versus $48.08 million expected, which partially offset the earnings beat but does not appear to have overshadowed the stronger bottom-line results.

Revenue came in slightly below analyst expectations at $47.6 million versus $48.08 million expected, which partially offset the earnings beat but does not appear to have overshadowed the stronger bottom-line results. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s upcoming CEO transition may keep investors focused on execution and continuity, but there has been no sign of immediate disruption.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

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