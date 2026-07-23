Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

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Civista Bancshares Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CIVB opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.20.

View Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1,092.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,474,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2,904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,472 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 343,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,787 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,739 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 117,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 503.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,015 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

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