Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $568.7820 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Clarivate Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.39. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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