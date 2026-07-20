Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 5.2% - Here's Why

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.2660. 176,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,808,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Clarivate Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 94.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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