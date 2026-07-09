Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.12. Clarivate shares last traded at $2.1350, with a volume of 128,089 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Clarivate from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.50 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Clarivate by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,528,410 shares of the company's stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 525,452 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 4,075.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 452,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 441,625 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,345,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Clarivate by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,647,900 shares of the company's stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 540,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Clarivate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 9,029,414 shares of the company's stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 326,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

Further Reading

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