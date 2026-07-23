Clarus (CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Clarus to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Clarus has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Clarus's payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $2.90 target price on Clarus in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Clarus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Clarus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clarus

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation NASDAQ: CLAR is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company's portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company's flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

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