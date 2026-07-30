Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $346.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.93.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.93. 142,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,327. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $335.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clean Harbors reported second-quarter earnings of $3.22 per share , up from $2.36 a year earlier and above analyst estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Revenue rose 11.9% year over year to approximately $1.74 billion , exceeding the roughly $1.64 billion consensus. Clean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Clean Harbors reported second-quarter earnings of , up from $2.36 a year earlier and above analyst estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Revenue rose 11.9% year over year to approximately , exceeding the roughly $1.64 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management described the quarter as a record period, citing momentum across the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The results suggest resilient demand for the company’s waste-management, environmental, and industrial services. Clean Harbors 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Management described the quarter as a record period, citing momentum across the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The results suggest resilient demand for the company’s waste-management, environmental, and industrial services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their forecasts and price targets following the earnings beat, indicating improved expectations for Clean Harbors’ future earnings. Separately, the company received a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy.” Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts

Analysts raised their forecasts and price targets following the earnings beat, indicating improved expectations for Clean Harbors’ future earnings. Separately, the company received a consensus analyst rating of Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America began coverage of CLH , adding another institutional research view to the stock and potentially increasing investor attention. Bank of America Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors

Bank of America began coverage of , adding another institutional research view to the stock and potentially increasing investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, valuation concerns remain. A GuruFocus analysis characterized the shares as overvalued based on its estimate of intrinsic value, which could limit further gains or increase sensitivity to weaker-than-expected results. Clean Harbors Valuation Analysis

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here