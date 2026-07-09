Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $304.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.77.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $300.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $316.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $292.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $557,146,000 after acquiring an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $351,958,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $246,725,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,239,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $215,247,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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