Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $335.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.14.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.95. 202,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $335.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Key Clean Harbors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and revenue: Clean Harbors reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share, above the $2.74–$2.81 analyst estimates, while revenue reached approximately $1.74 billion versus expectations near $1.64 billion. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.36 in the prior-year quarter. Management cited momentum across both operating segments. Clean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Clean Harbors reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share, above the $2.74–$2.81 analyst estimates, while revenue reached approximately $1.74 billion versus expectations near $1.64 billion. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.36 in the prior-year quarter. Management cited momentum across both operating segments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise forecasts and targets: Several analysts increased their price targets following the earnings beat, suggesting improving expectations for Clean Harbors’ earnings outlook. The stock retains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while Bank of America has begun coverage, potentially broadening institutional attention. Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Several analysts increased their price targets following the earnings beat, suggesting improving expectations for Clean Harbors’ earnings outlook. The stock retains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while Bank of America has begun coverage, potentially broadening institutional attention. Positive Sentiment: Growth-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted CLH as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock based on its Style Scores and recent operating performance. This supports the bullish case for investors focused on sustained earnings expansion. Why Clean Harbors Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long Term

Zacks highlighted CLH as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock based on its Style Scores and recent operating performance. This supports the bullish case for investors focused on sustained earnings expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is a risk: GuruFocus characterized CLH as overvalued despite assigning it a strong overall score. With the stock trading near its one-year high and at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits after the post-earnings advance.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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