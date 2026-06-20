CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,332.26. The trade was a 33.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 in the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 2,283.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. CLEAR Secure has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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