CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. The trade was a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company's stock worth $116,193,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company's stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 152,074 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,680,942 shares of the company's stock worth $129,784,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,856 shares of the company's stock worth $92,150,000 after buying an additional 137,249 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. CLEAR Secure has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. CLEAR Secure's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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