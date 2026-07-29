CLEAR Secure (YOU) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3967 per share and revenue of $269.7080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CLEAR Secure to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,446 shares of the company's stock worth $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318,047 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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