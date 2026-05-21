Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.1682.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.1%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,691,732.20. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $4,624,562. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kryger Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,276,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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