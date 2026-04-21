Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 34.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,571 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.00 million.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

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