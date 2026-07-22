Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $174.0790 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $480.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Global Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,045.08. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 302,880 shares of the company's stock worth $40,840,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,194 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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