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Clive Watson Purchases 973 Shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Trifast logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: On April 16 Clive Watson bought 973 shares at an average price of GBX 71 per share, a transaction valued at £690.83.
  • Valuation & technical snapshot: Trifast has a market cap of £93.67m and a P/E of 79.77, with 50- and 200-day moving averages of GBX 71.73 and GBX 74 and a 52-week range of GBX 56.20–88.80; debt-to-equity is 69.36 and the beta is 0.73.
  • Business focus: Trifast is a 50-year supplier of engineered fastenings and Category C components, operating manufacturing and service locations across the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe and North America.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trifast.

Trifast plc (LON:TRI - Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson purchased 973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £690.83.

Trifast Stock Performance

LON TRI opened at GBX 69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.67 million, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.73. Trifast plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.80.

About Trifast

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category 'C' components principally for major global assembly industries. As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

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