Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.47.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $98.48. 1,399,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,035. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Clorox has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here