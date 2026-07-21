Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential downside of 10.72% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. Clorox has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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