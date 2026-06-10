Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clorox stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 500,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,000. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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