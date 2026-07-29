CME Group FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Erste Group Bank

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $12.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.94. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group's current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $291.81.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.29 and a 200-day moving average of $281.12. CME Group has a 1 year low of $218.31 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in CME Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,644,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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