CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.83.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 570,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Key CMS Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting CMS Energy this week:

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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