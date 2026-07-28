CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. CMS Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.080-4.170 EPS.

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CMS Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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