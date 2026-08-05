CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) EVP Mark Steven James Sells 8,273 Shares

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 8,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $439,709.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,604.90. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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CNA Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 694,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,624. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. CNA Financial's dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,101,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $96,482,000 after buying an additional 540,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,963 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 486,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,509,521.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 483,079 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 483,047 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8,100.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 484,580 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 478,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,682 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 354,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Key CNA Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting CNA Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. CNA reported core EPS of $1.19, above the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.83 billion versus forecasts of $2.97 billion. Net income increased to $321 million from $299 million a year earlier. CNA second-quarter earnings report

CNA reported core EPS of $1.19, above the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.83 billion versus forecasts of $2.97 billion. Net income increased to $321 million from $299 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Investment income and premium growth provided support. Net investment income rose to $701 million, while Property & Casualty net written premiums grew 4%. Management’s disciplined underwriting and investment income helped the company remain resilient amid market pressures. CNA also maintained its $0.48 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a $1.92 annualized payout and an approximately 3.6% yield. CNA Q2 deep dive

Net investment income rose to $701 million, while Property & Casualty net written premiums grew 4%. Management’s disciplined underwriting and investment income helped the company remain resilient amid market pressures. CNA also maintained its $0.48 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a $1.92 annualized payout and an approximately 3.6% yield. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat has not fully changed the investment outlook. One review described CNA as back to profitability but retained a “Hold” rating, indicating that investors may want clearer evidence of sustained underwriting improvement before becoming more bullish. CNA Financial Q2 review

One review described CNA as back to profitability but retained a “Hold” rating, indicating that investors may want clearer evidence of sustained underwriting improvement before becoming more bullish. Negative Sentiment: Underwriting performance deteriorated. Property & Casualty core income declined to $426 million from $448 million, and the combined ratio worsened to 96.5% from 94.1%. This offset part of the benefit from higher investment income and may be the main reason the stock has weakened following the results.

Property & Casualty core income declined to $426 million from $448 million, and the combined ratio worsened to 96.5% from 94.1%. This offset part of the benefit from higher investment income and may be the main reason the stock has weakened following the results. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold a sizable stake. Chief Accounting Officer Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 22,656 shares for about $1.2 million, reducing his direct ownership by nearly 25%. The sale may be routine, but it adds a negative short-term sentiment signal. CNA insider sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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