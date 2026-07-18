CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded at Zacks Research

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.7%

CNA stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.47). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,682 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 354,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,101,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $96,482,000 after purchasing an additional 540,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,953 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 867,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $41,428,000 after purchasing an additional 178,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 730,219 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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