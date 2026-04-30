CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 89.0%.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813,670 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $89,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,825,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,896 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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