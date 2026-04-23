CNX Resources (CNX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8120 per share and revenue of $552.7170 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.65 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 347.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CNX Resources Stock Up 1.6%

CNX opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Zacks Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNX Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler set a $26.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm set a $35.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNX

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Maureen Lally-Green sold 23,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $933,897.12. Following the sale, the director owned 169,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,701,683.04. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. sold 46,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,872,431.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,508. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,218 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $321,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,021,403 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 633,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,631 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,456 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $35,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

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