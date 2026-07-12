Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.1250.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Weiss Ratings cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 310.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,999 shares of the company's stock worth $210,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $97,058,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,553 shares of the company's stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 709,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 219.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,001,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,285,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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