Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Coca Cola Femsa to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $4.3378 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect Coca Cola Femsa to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. Coca Cola Femsa has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.1248 per share. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa's previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca Cola Femsa's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KOF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 211.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the second quarter worth about $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,761 shares of the company's stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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