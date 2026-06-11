CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.8667.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Up 2.8%

KO stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO.

Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed stock sales, but both were pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so the insider activity is less concerning than discretionary selling.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,012,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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