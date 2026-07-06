CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.8750.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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