CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

CocaCola has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. CocaCola has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CocaCola to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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