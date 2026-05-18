CocaCola FY2027 EPS Estimate Boosted by Erste Group Bank

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for CocaCola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for CocaCola's current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KO. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company's stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company's stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,547,253 shares of the company's stock worth $117,669,000 after acquiring an additional 362,980 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 109,010 shares of the company's stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,600 shares of the company's stock worth $312,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on KO, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Evercore all reiterating bullish ratings and several price targets in the mid-to-high $80s, above the recent trading range. Coca-Cola (KO) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Momentum And Mixed Fair Value Estimates

Analysts remain constructive on KO, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Evercore all reiterating bullish ratings and several price targets in the mid-to-high $80s, above the recent trading range. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent Q1 2026 results showed revenue of about $12.5 billion, up 12.07% from a year ago, reinforcing confidence in KO’s ability to grow even in a slow-growth consumer staples sector. Coca-Cola Stock (KO) Opinions on Recent Performance and Industry Trends

The company’s recent Q1 2026 results showed revenue of about $12.5 billion, up 12.07% from a year ago, reinforcing confidence in KO’s ability to grow even in a slow-growth consumer staples sector. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on growth in newer beverage categories such as functional drinks and tea, with Fuze Tea highlighted as a meaningful expansion driver beyond traditional soda. Coca-Cola Taps Into A Rapidly Expanding Market With Its Fuze Tea Offering

Investors are also focused on growth in newer beverage categories such as functional drinks and tea, with Fuze Tea highlighted as a meaningful expansion driver beyond traditional soda. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests KO has maintained momentum over the past month and year-to-date, supporting the view that investors continue to favor its defensive profile and steady dividend growth. Top stock reports for Costco, Coca-Cola & AstraZeneca

Recent commentary suggests KO has maintained momentum over the past month and year-to-date, supporting the view that investors continue to favor its defensive profile and steady dividend growth. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media discussion has highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term track record and dividend appeal, which may support valuation but is not a near-term catalyst.

Social-media discussion has highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term track record and dividend appeal, which may support valuation but is not a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Insider trading data shows several executives have sold shares over the past six months, which some investors may view as a cautionary signal, though the sales do not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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