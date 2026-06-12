CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Jennifer Mann Sells 23,984 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 5,454,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,768,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into the idea that the FIFA World Cup could boost Coca-Cola’s sales, with several recent articles highlighting KO as a beneficiary of increased beverage consumption and global event-driven demand.

Investors are buying into the idea that the FIFA World Cup could boost Coca-Cola’s sales, with several recent articles highlighting KO as a beneficiary of increased beverage consumption and global event-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, including a “Buy” consensus rating and higher price targets, reinforcing expectations for continued upside in Coca-Cola Company NYSE: KO .

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, including a “Buy” consensus rating and higher price targets, reinforcing expectations for continued upside in . Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more gains, which can add momentum to the stock in the short term.

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more gains, which can add momentum to the stock in the short term. Positive Sentiment: The company’s dependable dividend remains a major draw for income-focused investors, supporting demand for KO as a defensive, long-term holding.

The company’s dependable dividend remains a major draw for income-focused investors, supporting demand for KO as a defensive, long-term holding. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Jennifer Mann drew attention, but the shares were sold under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan for tax withholding purposes, making it less likely to be viewed as a negative signal.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,012,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in CocaCola by 16.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in CocaCola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,598 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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