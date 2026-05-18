CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.53.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $80.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,711,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Coca-Cola from $87 to $90 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock can still climb from current levels. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Coca-Cola from $87 to $90 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence that the stock can still climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent analyst updates have been bullish, including buy/overweight-style calls from Barclays, JPMorgan, Evercore ISI, and others, which supports the stock’s positive momentum and “buy” consensus. Consensus Recommendation Article

Multiple recent analyst updates have been bullish, including buy/overweight-style calls from Barclays, JPMorgan, Evercore ISI, and others, which supports the stock’s positive momentum and “buy” consensus. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage pointed to Coca-Cola’s diversification and growth from products like Fuze Tea, suggesting the company is benefiting from expanding beverage categories beyond traditional sodas. Seeking Alpha article

Recent coverage pointed to Coca-Cola’s diversification and growth from products like Fuze Tea, suggesting the company is benefiting from expanding beverage categories beyond traditional sodas. Neutral Sentiment: Another note focused on valuation after the stock’s recent run-up, indicating investors are reassessing whether the shares still have room to run after a strong stretch. Yahoo Finance article

Another note focused on valuation after the stock’s recent run-up, indicating investors are reassessing whether the shares still have room to run after a strong stretch. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media and data-driven commentary highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term stability, dividend appeal, and strong Q1 2026 revenue growth, but also noted ongoing insider selling, which some investors may view as a mild caution flag. Quiver Quantitative article

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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