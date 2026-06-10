CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $83.0590, with a volume of 2524139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.87.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $359.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,921 shares of company stock valued at $61,885,810. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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