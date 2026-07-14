CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1.3% - What's Next?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.08 and last traded at $83.1530. 12,637,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,301,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase reinforces its reputation as a dependable income stock and may attract dividend-focused investors.

Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase reinforces its reputation as a dependable income stock and may attract dividend-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to KO as a low-beta defensive stock that can hold up well during geopolitical tension and market volatility.

Analysts continue to point to KO as a low-beta defensive stock that can hold up well during geopolitical tension and market volatility. Positive Sentiment: Several articles framed Coca-Cola favorably versus peers such as PepsiCo, suggesting KO’s brand strength and recent performance still make it a preferred staple holding.

Several articles framed Coca-Cola favorably versus peers such as PepsiCo, suggesting KO’s brand strength and recent performance still make it a preferred staple holding. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which is informative for income investors but does not materially change the company’s outlook. Article Title

One article discussed how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which is informative for income investors but does not materially change the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Coca-Cola’s digital push suggested that data, personalization, and connected packaging could improve consumer engagement over time, but the impact is still longer term. Article Title

Coverage on Coca-Cola’s digital push suggested that data, personalization, and connected packaging could improve consumer engagement over time, but the impact is still longer term. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argued KO looks expensive relative to slower growth, with rivals like Keurig Dr Pepper offering more upside, which could pressure the stock if valuation concerns grow.

Some commentary argued KO looks expensive relative to slower growth, with rivals like Keurig Dr Pepper offering more upside, which could pressure the stock if valuation concerns grow. Negative Sentiment: Articles comparing KO to PepsiCo and J&J emphasized that Coca-Cola is already near all-time highs, so some investors may view the easy gains as behind it.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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